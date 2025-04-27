Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 39,303 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,303 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Bcwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $9,815,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.37. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.49 and a 12 month high of $125.27.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

