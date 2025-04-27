Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 18,353 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,353 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $100.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average is $85.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 3.03.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

