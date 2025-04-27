Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases 175,648 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 658.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 175,648 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Plug Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 39,625 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 200,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 157,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 480,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 33,278 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

