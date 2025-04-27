Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New $490,000 Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,010,000 after buying an additional 143,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,730,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 49,568 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on WERN

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.