Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $425,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,246,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a market cap of $186.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.63. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

