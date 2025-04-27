Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,255,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,906,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 116,470 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 180,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 89,645 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $108.79.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

