Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,582.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,280,000 after buying an additional 45,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 51,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,842 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $159.34 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

