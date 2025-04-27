Truist Financial Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $49.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.69 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

ENPH opened at $46.83 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.02.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,139.68. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

