Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $776,000 Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 144.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $61,171,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 354,656 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,224,000 after buying an additional 313,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,725,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,545,000 after buying an additional 241,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 258,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,762,000 after buying an additional 207,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.70. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $164.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MHK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

