Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $718,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 254.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $62,180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $1,599,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

