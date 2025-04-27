Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 24,815 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 2,044.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,815 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $163,501.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,917.82. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 31,540 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $979,632.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,871 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,353.26. This trade represents a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,027. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %

RNA stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.01. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

