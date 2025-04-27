Top Transportation Stocks To Watch Now – April 24th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Vertiv, Union Pacific, and Booking are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is the movement of goods or passengers—think airlines, railroads, trucking firms, shipping lines, and logistics providers. Because demand for transportation services fluctuates with overall economic activity and fuel prices, these stocks are closely watched as a barometer of economic health and are grouped together in benchmarks such as the Dow Jones Transportation Average. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,861,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,325,084. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $162.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $531.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,754. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $396.35 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $510.87 and its 200-day moving average is $479.37.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.00. 9,266,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,102,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $5.34 on Thursday, reaching $214.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,240,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.10 and a 200-day moving average of $235.99. The stock has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $98.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4,829.15. The company had a trading volume of 131,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,229. The company has a market cap of $158.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,663.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,784.04. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24.

