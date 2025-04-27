Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Short Interest Update

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WISE opened at $30.44 on Friday. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $24.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10.

Institutional Trading of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISE. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter.

About Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

