The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,105,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,831 shares during the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises about 0.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $206,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $1,367,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $99,646.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,748.54. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $810,543.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,432,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,073,615.86. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,937 shares of company stock worth $11,379,275. Insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $53.03 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -550.00%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

