The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,390,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,259 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $68,581,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,359,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,223,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,979,000 after purchasing an additional 773,182 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.
Kroger Trading Down 1.9 %
Kroger stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $73.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average is $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 34.88%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 28,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,872,355.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,599.82. This represents a 34.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $86,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,090 shares in the company, valued at $806,523.90. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,923 shares of company stock valued at $22,867,124. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
