The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Decreased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.