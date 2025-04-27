The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Holdings Trimmed by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902,842 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.31% of AZEK worth $21,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,430,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AZEK by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,311,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,431,000 after buying an additional 5,499,986 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,294,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,396,000 after buying an additional 429,574 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,084,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,928,000 after acquiring an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $94,987,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $49.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W downgraded shares of AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of AZEK from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,020,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,258,951.20. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

