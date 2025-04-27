Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, an increase of 1,241.2% from the March 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,762,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Tesco Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Tesco Company Profile
