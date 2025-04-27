Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, an increase of 1,241.2% from the March 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,762,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tesco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

