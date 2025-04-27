Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Temenos stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67. Temenos has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $90.90.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday.
Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.
