Teck Resources Limited (TECK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on June 30th

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0901 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a 2.5% increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Teck Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Teck Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of TECK opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Veritas raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

