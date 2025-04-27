Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Coterra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,528,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,385,000 after buying an additional 1,318,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,467,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,096,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,528,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,808,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,834,000 after purchasing an additional 845,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,232,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,166 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.28%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

