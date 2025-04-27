Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after buying an additional 450,914 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Century Communities by 660.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 175,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $5,663,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 65,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Price Performance

CCS opened at $55.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.75 and a 12-month high of $108.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.95.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $903.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.20 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCS

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.