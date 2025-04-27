Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,137 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,649,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.00.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.37. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $142.10 and a one year high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

