Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,337 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Veracyte by 138.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 85,033 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 448,251 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,179,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCYT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of VCYT opened at $32.23 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $47.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -214.87 and a beta of 2.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.