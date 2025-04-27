Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,288 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

COO opened at $80.89 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.