Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,051 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LBP AM SA boosted its position in Regions Financial by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 730,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after buying an additional 437,691 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 99,115 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,479,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,806,000 after purchasing an additional 250,729 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.