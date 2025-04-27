Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in FirstEnergy by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.68%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

