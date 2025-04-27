Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AvePoint by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 184,361 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 358.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 161,354 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AvePoint by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $18,067,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Stock Performance

AVPT stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -321.34 and a beta of 1.20. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $19.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $528,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,312,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,826,510.95. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

