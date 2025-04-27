Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in THOR Industries by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded THOR Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded THOR Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of THO opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $118.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 53.05%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

