Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $689,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,735,022.90. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,720. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of PCVX opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. Analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCVX

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.