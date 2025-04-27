Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Olin by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 143,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 51,051 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 95,054 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Olin from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,435. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

