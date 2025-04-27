Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in F.N.B. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in F.N.B. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

