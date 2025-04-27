TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 1,155 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 416.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI opened at $2,225.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,050.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,965.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,419.86 and a 12-month high of $2,374.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,650.00 to $2,560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,464.67.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

