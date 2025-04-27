TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Raises Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGOV. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 63,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period.

IGOV opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $43.07.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

