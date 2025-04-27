TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Makes New $278,000 Investment in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 117,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,656,682.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,579,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,433,249.80. The trade was a 4.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $578,564,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 857,054 shares of company stock worth $139,967,653 and sold 21,176,517 shares worth $582,701,109. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Shares of EDR stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently -9.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDR. Seaport Res Ptn cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.