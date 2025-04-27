TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 349,167 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in New Gold by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,146,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,363,000 after buying an additional 2,619,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.60 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.60 to $3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

New Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.93. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

