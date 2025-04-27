TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

