TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.