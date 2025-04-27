T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672,796 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 1.02% of St. Joe worth $26,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,197,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,449,000 after purchasing an additional 252,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,746,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 564,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,350,000 after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

JOE opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $136,329.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,940,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,378,734.24. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,022. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

