T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Takes $36.78 Million Position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,195,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,776,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Primo Brands stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Primo Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

