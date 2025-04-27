T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 267,668 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,466,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,668 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 18.50% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $22,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 429.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 5,784,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $11,973,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,733,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,442.29. The trade was a 67.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

