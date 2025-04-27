T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 251,449 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,824,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,449 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $27,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hayward by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hayward by 454.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAYW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of HAYW opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,540 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,720.80. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

