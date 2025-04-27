T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,925 Shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,925 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Loar worth $35,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Loar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,287 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loar by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Loar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Loar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 501,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Loar in the fourth quarter worth $40,347,000.

Get Loar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOAR. Morgan Stanley raised Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Loar Price Performance

Loar stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $98.60.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Loar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.