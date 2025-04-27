T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 114,448 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,597,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 114,448 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $38,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 164,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 130,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CFFN opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, Director James G. Morris bought 15,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,631.70. This represents a 17.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $614,313. The trade was a 5.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,050. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

