T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $25.34 Million Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124,833 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $25,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 836.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in International Bancshares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in International Bancshares by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

