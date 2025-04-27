T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,854 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,650 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of FS Bancorp worth $42,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBW opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $49.15.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

