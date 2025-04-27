Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,001 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $7,613,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 804,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,500,000 after acquiring an additional 516,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $3,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.43. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.07.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

