Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PUMP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,236,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,193,000 after purchasing an additional 262,202 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,527,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 556,747 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 931,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 212,312 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 796,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 47,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 594,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
ProPetro Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07.
ProPetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
