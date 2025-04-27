Syon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PUMP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,236,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,193,000 after purchasing an additional 262,202 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,527,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 556,747 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 931,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 212,312 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 796,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 47,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 594,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUMP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on ProPetro

ProPetro Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.