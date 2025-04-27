Syon Capital LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Syon Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,447,000. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Parvus Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,146,227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on FLUT. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE FLUT opened at $232.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.54 and a 200-day moving average of $252.74. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment
In related news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,930.08. This trade represents a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Flutter Entertainment Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
