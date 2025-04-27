Syon Capital LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Syon Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,447,000. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Parvus Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,146,227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FLUT. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE FLUT opened at $232.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.54 and a 200-day moving average of $252.74. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,930.08. This trade represents a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.