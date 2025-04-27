Syon Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Syon Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Sempra by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sempra by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 318,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,908,000 after buying an additional 139,467 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 474,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Sempra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.54.

Sempra Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SRE opened at $74.75 on Friday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Sempra’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $343,114.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,786.94. This represents a 19.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165.88. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $651,676 and have sold 57,309 shares valued at $4,694,019. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

